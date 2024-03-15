MLB fan in Seoul takes egging on Dave Roberts way too literally
The Dodgers and Padres have arrived in South Korea for their opening series. As the Dodgers exited their plane, one fan got a little carried away and chucked an egg at Dave Roberts.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are set to play their season-opening series next week in Seoul, South Korea, with the two teams having arrived in Korea early Friday morning.
As the teams were walking through the airport in Seoul, there were several fans on hand to see their ballclubs' arrival. However, one fan may have gotten a little carried away. As the Dodgers passed by, a fan took an egg and threw it in the direction of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Sportswriter Jeeho Yoo provided the news, and a fan posted the video of the incident.
Fortunately, the video footage shows that the fan who threw the egg at Roberts missed his target... by a lot.
But fans can get carried away at times, and such was the case last night as the Dodgers exited the airport.
It's not clear if it was a Dodgers fan or a Padres fan who decided to make the toss, but it's obvious that whoever threw the egg was not a big fan of Roberts and wanted to make that perfectly clear to him.
Roberts likely got the message, but this fan may have to pay the price. According to Yoo, police and authorities are investigating the incident.
The Seoul series should be exciting, but it now has a little extra drama added to the mix after the fan made their toss last night.
The incident has also spurred certain fans into action on social media. One Padres fan had a clever pun in response to the video.
Clearly though, the fan that threw the egg got a little too caught up in the moment. In a sense, he took the idea of egging him on too literally.
It will be interesting to see what ultimately becomes of this admittedly odd incident.