MLB fans meet Shohei Ohtani's wife for first time on way to Seoul series
What we unequivocally know about new Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is that he's MLB's unicorn. The two-way standout and multi-time AL MVP from his time with the Angels performs both on the mound and at the plate like an All-Star, but having that in one player is truly unheard of. Even if he can't pitch in the 2024 season, he was worth every penny -- and there are a lot of pennies, even if deferred -- to the Dodgers.
But in terms of Ohtani's personal life, the public has had the curtain pulled back shockingly little. So when the Dodgers' DH announced on Instagram earlier this offseason that he got married over the winter, it sent some shockwaves throughout baseball fans. And it only added to the mystery that the marriage announcement didn't feature a picture of his new wife.
On Thursday, though, Ohtani gave fans another peek at his personal life as he posted a picture of him, new Dodgers ace and fellow Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and his new wife, Mamiko Tanaka, as they boarded the plan to travel to Seoul, South Korea for the upcoming MLB Seoul Series between LA and the San Diego Padres.
Shohei Ohtani introduces world to his wife on Dodgers trip to Seoul
What a shame that we won't always have the image in our heads as MLB fans that Ohtani was following the Hideki Mastui path of being married to someone who we only knew as a hand-drawn picture:
Having said that, it's nice to have some of the mystery around Ohtani's personal life that has been present almost entirely since he entered the league peeled back. We don't need a full-blown reality show chronicling the everyday lives of the Ohtani family, but getting to see little glimpses like traveling to Korea with his wife, or getting to see his adorable dog is nice.
At the end of the day, Ohtani is a normal guy who puts his pants on one leg at a time (we assume) like everyone else. Never mind his devastating fastball/slider combo or the home runs he effortlessly lifts over outfield fences. Those are immaterial -- he's just a dude traveling with his wife, which we love to see.