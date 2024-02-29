Shohei Ohtani's secret personal life takes another unexpected turn
Shohei Ohtani's personal life has been kept on the injured list, much to his liking. Now, the Dodgers star revealed a surprising secret.
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is a happy man. Ohtani signed the largest contract in MLB history this offseason, and deferred the vast majority of it to his future earnings. Ohtani will be a comfortable man for the rest of his life.
While the baseball world met Ohtani's dog, which we now know is named Dekopin (Japanese for Decoy), we know little else about Ohtani's personal life. His agent, Nez Balelo, controls much of Ohtani's finances and conduct in the ballpark itself.
Ohtani revealed on Instagram Thursday that he recently got married.
"To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make," Ohtani wrote. "Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married. I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support."
Shohei Ohtani's personal life is a mystery by design
Ohtani's marriage remains a mystery, as we do not know the name of the person he chose to spend (hopefully) the rest of his life with. While sports fans are used to knowing just about everything regarding their favorite players, coaches and executives, Ohtani's approach is quite different.
While he performs in front of millions of fans every day during the MLB season -- and has millions of followers on social media as well -- Ohtani would prefer to keep some facets of his life to himself. In a way, this represents a cultural divide, but it's also to protect those close to him from being forced into the public eye.
Whomever Ohtani married, odds are fans will eventually meet them, whether it be on social media or at a Dodgers game. For now, it's fair to wait until Ohtani and his spouse are ready.