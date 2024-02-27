MLB fans miserable over Shohei Ohtani's home run in Dodgers debut: Best memes, tweets
Shohei Ohtani's first home run as a Dodger in Spring Training gave MLB fans a taste of what's to come in 2024. And it certainly tastes bitter for some.
MLB fans who spent the offseason trying to forget the fact that Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers won't be able to hide from that reality much longer.
On Tuesday, Ohtani made his Dodgers debut during Spring Training and blasted an opposite-field home run.
It was vintage Ohtani, something for Dodgers fans to lose their minds over. For rival MLB fans, it was an occasion to sigh and grumble.
MLB Twitter wasn't surprised to see Ohtani hit a moon shot. That doesn't make it any easier to swallow the idea that the best player of a generation is suddenly in Dodger Blue.
MLB Twitter goes through stages of grief after Shohei Ohtani debut home run
Rival fans were doing all sorts of grieving after Ohtani's home run, from anger to denial to bargaining. Acceptance will be hard to come by.
As an Angels fan myself, this is painful, especially because it didn't have to be this way. If Arte Moreno had used one ounce of sense, Ohtani would still be an Angel.
There isn't a fiber of my being that enjoys seeing Ohtani in that uniform, hitting oppo tacos for the enemy. If a Spring Training home run is this level of torture, what will it feel like when Opening Day rolls around and he's doing it for real life?
Ohtani's talent is on a different stratosphere from his peers. And he's not even completely healthy. He's still recovering from surgery to repair his elbow. So while he can go out there and hit, he's not going to be showing off his stuff on the mound any time soon. For a Dodger hater, that's some consolation.