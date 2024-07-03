MLB fans roast atrocious leaked All-Star Game uniforms: Best memes and tweets
In the first year of Nike-Fanatics-supplied uniforms, it's safe to say things haven't gone well. From tiny fonts, to absurd sweat stains, to certain uniforms not even being in stock for some teams, it's been an adventure to say the least.
The All-Star Game was an opportunity for them to right the ship at least a little bit. It's safe to say that did not happen.
The SNY Yankees Twitter account shared photos of the apparent American League All-Star Game uniforms, featuring New York outfielder Juan Soto. The design of the jerseys are, interesting, to say the least.
Big font in the center of the uniform that reads "AMERICAN LEAGUE." The tan/coral color scheme with a hint of sky blue on the sleeves of the jerseys. It certainly was a choice made by MLB to approve such a design.
MLB fans took to X (or Twitter) to roast this year's leaked All-Star Game uniforms.
There are many tweets similar to this one, suggesting that MLB goes back to what they used to do, having players wear team uniforms instead of whatever these are. Why MLB switched is unclear, but it'd be a whole lot better to see Juan Soto in pinstripes than in these abominations.
Even if they wanted to change things up and have fans buy these jerseys, they could have at least done something to remind fans that the Texas Rangers are playing host to this year's All-Star Game. These uniforms do nothing to remind us of that.
There needs to be more outrage about these uniforms. The color does sort of make them look dirty when they are, in fact, clean. The fact that these are the home uniforms too makes them even weirder.
As long as MLB continues to profit, they will continue to come out with these brutal uniforms. Fortunately, MLB fans have little to no reason to buy monstrosities like these, and if they continue to make visually unappealing jerseys, we might go back to what we used to do in the All-Star Game when it comes to uniforms.
Perhaps MLB can redeem itself with the National League uniforms, but that's probably unlikely. It's a shame what has become of this event.