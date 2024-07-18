MLB gives Shota Imanaga his coveted chance to one-up Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo
Baseball is, was and always will be America's pastime. It's a sport that has stood the test of time, having held the country together over the last 100+ years. But as the 21st century rolls along, it's time to understand and love the fact that baseball is an international sport that can touch the hearts of anybody, any place.
MLB has recognized this as well, as they have tried to expand their market to other countries.
For the most part, it's worked. The international classes of prospects are loaded with young talent coming to America from all over the world. Some of the game's top players were born outside of the United States and have come over to live out their dream of playing baseball at the highest level.
And now, MLB is giving back to the international fans by kicking off the 2025 season on the other side of the world.
Shota Imanaga's Cubs to open 2025 season vs Dodgers in Japan
There may not be a better place to host a baseball game than in Tokyo, Japan. I mean, just take a look at this.
For the entirety of the nine inning games, there are chants, cheers and more. Flags fly in the crowd, beach balls can be seen flying around and nearly every person is on their feet completely locked in on the game at hand.
With the league set to kick off their 2025 season on March 18 and 19 in Tokyo, Japan, MLB fans will get a taste of the Japanese culture with this two-game set. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will travel across the globe to Japan to kick off the 2025 MLB season.
Not only that, but it's a chance for hometown heroes like Shota Imanaga, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani to all travel back home and perform for their hometown crowd.
During All-Star week, the Cubs lefty, Imanaga, called Ohtani a star, stating that Ohtani was another level up from other players and that his stardom made Imanaga a bit jealous.
Obviously, this was a lighthearted comment from Imanaga who was just admiring his Japanese counterpart, but the Cubs ace will get his chance to one up Ohtani in front of their home crowds.
By the time March of 2025 rolls around, Ohtani should be completely recovered from his Tommy John surgery, placing him back on top of the Dodgers' pitching rotation. With Imanaga on top of the Cubs' rotation, one can only imagine that these two will square off on the mound against each other on opening day next season.
Dodgers' pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto would likely get the ball in the second game of the series.
There is no doubt that these two games will sell out, breaking attendance records at the Tokyo Dome.