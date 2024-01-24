MLB Hall of Fame 2024 class announced: Billy Wagner and 2 biggest snubs from ballot
The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class was unveiled on Tuesday. Here are three players who were snubbed.
By Scott Rogust
Andruw Jones misses cut on Hall of Fame in 7th year of eligibility
How much longer will it take for Andruw Jones to make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame? After all, he is one of the best center fielders the game has seen in the late 90s into the 2000s.
Jones made his major league debut in 1996 at just 19 years old and made his presence felt for the Atlanta Braves in the postseason. In Game 1 of the World Series, Jones hit two home runs in his first two at-bats against the New York Yankees. Pair that with his Game 7 NLCS homer, and Jones holds the distinction of being the youngest player to hit a home run in the postseason in MLB history. While the Braves lost to the Yankees in the World Series, Jones' star was only growing.
One year that Braves fans should remember fondly is the 2005 season, in which he led the National League with 51 home runs and 128 RBI in 160 games played. Jones was named to the All-Star Game that year and won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. However, he finished second in NL MVP voting behind St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols.
In his 17-year career with the Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, and New York Yankees, Jones recorded a .254 batting average, a .337 on-base percentage, a .486 slugging percentage, 434 home runs, 1,204 runs, 1,289 RBI, and 1,933 hits. Jones has 10 Gold Glove awards and five All-Star Game appearances to his credit.
Jones should see an increase in votes from here on out, and should get in. If not, that would be a shock.