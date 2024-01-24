MLB Hall of Fame 2024 class announced: Billy Wagner and 2 biggest snubs from ballot
The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class was unveiled on Tuesday. Here are three players who were snubbed.
By Scott Rogust
Gary Sheffield doesn't make it into Hall of Fame in final year of eligibility
One player snubbed this year was former Florida Marlins and New York Yankees outfielder Gary Sheffield. Unfortunately for Sheffield, he won't get another chance on the ballot, as he was in his final year of eligibility.
When it comes to Sheffield, he was one of the more well-known players in MLB during his playing career. After all, his unique batting stance was replicated by baseball fans of all ages, whether it was in Little League or beer league baseball/softball. When looking at Sheffield's numbers, he was one of the better hitters in baseball.
His first breakout season was in 1992 during his first season with the San Diego Padres. In 146 games, Sheffield led the National League with a .330 batting average and 323 total bases while recording 33 home runs, 87 runs, 100 RBI, and 184 hits. Sheffield earned his first All-Star Game nomination and finished third in NL MVP behind Atlanta Braves third baseman Terry Pendleton and eventual winner, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Barry Bonds.
In 1996, Sheffield led the NL with a .465 on-base percentage and 1.090 OPS, while posting 42 home runs, 118 runs, 120 RBI, and 163 hits in 161 games with the Marlins. Sheffield finished sixth in NL MVP voting.
Perhaps the most interesting thing to know about Sheffield is that he has never struck out more than 100 times in his 22-year playing career. That is quite the feat for the outfielder.
However, with Sheffield's name being linked to the Mitchell Report, which investigated performance-enhancing drug use, it had to have done some harm to his chances.
Sheffield recorded a .292 batting average, a .393 on-base percentage, a .514 OPS, 509 home runs, 1,636 runs, 1,676 RBI, and 2,689 hits in his career. Sheffield earned nine All-Star Game nominations, five Silver Slugger awards, and in 1997, won his first and only World Series title.
The Hall of Fame chances via the ballot for Sheffield have ended. Now, he will have to wait to see if he can get in via a committee vote. But Sheffield receives 63.9 percent of the vote in his final year,