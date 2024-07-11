History is repeating itself with another golden age of young shortstops
By Joel Wagler
In the mid-nineties, three talented young shortstops, all barely into their twenties, burst upon the scene, forever changing how the position was played. While there had been shortstops before who moved the needle, players like Cal Ripken Jr., Ozzie Smith, and Barry Larkin, the position wasn't known for offense.
That changed in the mid-nineties. In 1994, Alex Rodriquez made his MLB debut at 18. After two seasons with 65 total games, he exploded as a 20-year-old in 1996. He batted .358 with 141 runs and 54 doubles to go with his 36 home runs and 123 RBI. He would go on to hit 696 dingers, bat .295 for his career with 3,115 career hits. He'd be in the Hall of Fame if he hadn't been caught up in steroid scandals.
Derek Jeter had a brief 15-game stint in the bigs in 1995 before winning the AL Rookie of the Year by hitting .314 with an .800 OPS. He gained entry into the Hall of Fame because of his 3,465 hits, career .310 batting average, and 1,923 runs scored. His Yankees won five World Series during his career.
Finally, Nomar Garciaparra played in 24 games in 1996, then won the Rookie of the Year in 1997 with 209 hits and a .306 batting average. Over the next seven seasons, Nomar earned a .325 batting average and a .929 OPS. Despite playing only 21 games in 2001, he averaged 24 home runs, 96, runs, 93 RBI and 39 doubles. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career quite a bit as he only played in more than 100 games in a season twice more, and never more than 122 for the rest of his career.
Suddenly, shortstop was an offensive position, and these players were kind of a golden age for shortstops.
Who are the shortstops who may be creating a new gold age for the position?
Now, a bevy a young shortstops may be creating a golden age for shortstops of their own. They are young, talented, and exciting player to watch and whose love for the game is evident in how they play the game. The 2024 All-Star game will feature three shortstops, all under 25.
The Reds' Elly De La Cruz is 22 and plays the game with a contagious joy and enthusiasm. In his second season, he has 15 home runs and a majors-leading 45 stolen base. He also sports an OPS of .814. At 6-5, he also one of the fastest players in the game.
Orioles star Gunnar Henderson just turned 23, but is establishing himself as a premier power hitter in the majors. 2024 is his second full season and he is already just one home run shy of his last year's total of 28. He's batting .293, with an OPS of .983, and leads the majors with 77 runs.
The Royals leader is Bobby Witt Jr, who is just a few weeks past his 24th birthday. In his third season, he's considered the fastest man in baseball. He's in the top five in numerous categories. He's batting .324, has 22 steals, 72 runs, 25 doubles, 9 triples. and he leads the majors with 119 hits.
These three are the best of a good group of young, developing shortstops. Oneil Cruz, Anthony Volpe, and Zach Neto are three more promising youngsters at the position, all 25 or younger, who make up the next tier whose best years are still ahead of them.
Witt, De La Cruz, and Henderson all play the game the right way, with hustle and dedication. Witt and Henderson are also excellent defenders, It wouldn't be surprising if these last two are rivals for years to come. This year Henderson won the vote at short for the All-Star game starter, with Witt finishing second.
Henderson and Witt will also battle it out as MVP candidates, this year and into the future. In 2024, Henderson is first in the majors in WAR at 6.2; Witt is third at 5.7. Henderson has more power, but Witt is faster (as is De La Cruz).
Like those shortstops from the nineties, this batch of entertaining youngsters promise to make their mark on the game, competing with each for years to come. It will be fun to watch them get even better as they hone their skills, and to see the next tier of young shortstops also get better and better.