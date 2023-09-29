MLB Hot Seat: 3 managers who could earn contract extensions if they make the playoffs
With the final week of the regular season underway, the drama has intensified. Teams are fighting to play on. Some teams are playing spoiler. All of this could make or break a manager.
With the final week of the regular season underway, the drama has intensified. Teams are fighting to play while others are playing spoiler. All of this could make or break a manager.
Managers like Dave Roberts of the Dodgers and Brian Snitker of the Braves are coasting into the playoffs, keeping their team fresh while keeping that competitive edge. Meanwhile, David Ross of the Cubs is battling to keep his team alive and not stumble and bumble out of contention in the final days.
Some managers, though, could get a nice contract extension if they have a successful week heading into the playoffs and beyond. Let's discuss those managers.
3. Scott Servais could earn contract extension if the Mariners make playoffs
The American League West might be the most exciting playoff race, with the Mariners playing a pivotal role in the chase.
The Rangers lead the West with an 89-69 record. The Astros are 87-72, while the Mariners are 85-73. The Astros and Mariners finished their final series of the regular season, with the Astros taking two of three from the Mariners. In the sixth inning of Wednesday's game, things got heated as the benches cleared when Hector Neris seemed to taunt Julio Rodriguez after striking him out to end the inning. The benches clearing in a Mariners and Astros series is nothing new, though.
After the Astros series, the Mariners have a four-game set to end the season against the Rangers. The Mariners are one game back of the Astros, who are in the third Wild Card position. The Mariners took game one of the four-game set Thursday, 3-2.
The Astros take on the Diamondbacks to end the regular season. The Diamondbacks are in the NL Wild Card second position, so they definitely will not make this easy for the Astros.
After an almost two-decade drought, this would be Scott Servais and the Mariners' second consecutive playoff appearance. With a talented young team, the Mariners will be exciting to watch over the next few days. They could make an exciting extended run through October, as well.
Securing a playoff position and making a run could net Servais a well-deserved contract extension, as he has turned this team around.