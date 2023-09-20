MLB Hot Seat: 5 contending managers who won't be back after the playoffs
These five MLB managers need their teams to finish the season strong or they could be out and looking for a new job soon.
As the 2023 MLB season winds down and teams begin gearing up to make their final playoff push, several managers are on the hot seat. Whether it's not meeting high expectations or not making the playoffs after flirting with contention all season, some managers will feel the heat over the next two weeks.
Managers like Dave Roberts of the Dodgers, Brian Snitker of the Braves, Dusty Baker of the Astros, and Brandon Hyde of the Orioles seem in a good place with their jobs as their teams are securely in the postseason with a good path for a deep run.
With a few more games left in the regular season, it will be interesting to see how things shake out with the remainder of the postseason slots. Who could play themselves out of the postseason? And if they get to the postseason, what if they fail miserably? Jobs could be easily lost over the next few weeks.
Let's see who is on the hot seat as we head into the postseason.
5. Cubs manager David Ross is on the hot seat
The Cubs are in second place in the NL Central with a record of 79-72. They are in the third Wild Card position. The Marlins are a half-game back of the Cubs. The Reds are a game back of them, and the Giants are three games back.
The Cubs have a rough schedule ahead as they finish up a series with the Pirates and then take on the Rockies before a road trip the last week of the season to Atlanta and Milwaukee. The Marlins, under first-time manager Skip Schumaker, finish out with the Brewers and then end the season on the road against the Mets and Pirates. The Marlins have a real shot to play spoiler to the Cubs.
After much of the season bouncing around the standings of the NL Central, it would be incredibly disappointing for the Cubs to miss out on the playoffs. The Cubs are a young team with loads of talent. It may be time for the Uncle Rossy experiment to end.