MLB Hot Seat: 5 contending managers who won't be back after the playoffs
These five MLB managers need their teams to finish the season strong or they could be out and looking for a new job soon.
4. Brewers manager Craig Counsell is on the hot seat
The Brewers lead the NL Central with an 85-66 record. Their record is less than the Braves and Dodgers, which means they will have to play the NL Wild Card game as the third seed.
The Brewers spent much of the season in first place while the Cubs, Reds, and Pirates fought for their place in the standings as the Cardinals struggled. The Brewers finally held off the Cardinals to lead the Central.
After the club's epic collapse in 2022, Counsell must get the Brewers deep into the playoffs. They can not fizz out in the Wild Card game or not even show up in the Division Series. They have to play, win and advance.
Counsell will definitely be managing to keep his job during the playoffs.
3. Yankees manager Aaron Boone is on the hot seat
The Yankees are seven games back of the final Wild Card position in the American League. While they are five games away from elimination, the club will finish out a series with the Blue Jays and then take on the Diamondbacks in their final home series of the season.
The Yankees end things on the road against the Blue Jays and Royals.
Boone and the Yankees have struggled mightily this season with injuries and unfortunate setbacks. Boone should have rallied this team together despite the injuries. With better decision-making, they could be in a better place.
It will be a true miracle if the Yankees could get into the playoffs. Boone is hoping for that miracle. But even if it does happen, Boone will not return as Yankees skipper next Spring. The fan base demands more from their team. A change is needed.