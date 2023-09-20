MLB Hot Seat: 5 contending managers who won't be back after the playoffs
These five MLB managers need their teams to finish the season strong or they could be out and looking for a new job soon.
2. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol is on the hot seat
Even though Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak says Marmol will return as manager next season, it's hard to believe this will happen.
The Cardinals didn't get the starting pitching they desperately needed last offseason, but there were extremely high expectations for this talented bunch. It quickly became a disaster with injuries, lousy performance, and highly questionable decisions from the manager. Top that with a string of strange instances of Marmol calling out players like Willson Contreras and Tyler O'Neill, and his insistence on playing certain people, such as Taylor Motter, over others, and it was just a bad year for Cardinals fans.
Mozeliak can say he will bring back Marmol, but if the sparse crowds for home games at Busch Stadium are an indication, this fan base does not find Marmol's job this season as anything near acceptable or what they want for the future. If he stays, other changes will have to happen.
The Cardinals offseason should be really interesting.
1. Padres manager Bob Melvin is on the hot seat
The Padres are another team with high expectations that just fizzled out. A team with Manny Machado, Fernado Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, and Xander Bogaerts should be really good. The Padres were anything but that this season.
With his experience, Bob Melvin should be able to handle this situation much better.
It does seem like a team with a lot of individual stars. But those stars can not seem to come together as a team. The Padres are 74-78 and have been eliminated from the playoffs. While the Dodgers powered to take over the NL West, the Diamondbacks were very good this season. The Diamondbacks are in the second Wild Card spot. If the Padres had come together, it makes you wonder what if.
But with rumors of a rift between Melvin and Padres GM A.J. Preller, the Padres could make some managerial and coaching changes again.