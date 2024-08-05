MLB Insider: 3 candidates for White Sox manager if Pedro Grifol is fired
After losing 20 consecutive games and falling to 27-87, a whopping 41.5 games back in the American League Central, it’s a surprise that the Chicago White Sox have not made a managerial change.
To Pedro Grifol’s credit, he has handled the situation with class. He has not made any excuses, despite having one of the worst rosters in baseball and the players respect him. But as general manager Chris Getz dismantles the roster built by Rick Hahn, he should also have the ability to pick his own manager. And after such a disastrous season, he’ll very likely have that opportunity – perhaps sooner than later.
It remains to be seen, however, whether White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf will make the decision or if he’ll let Getz choose the next manager. Either way, a new manager should be at the helm in 2025. Here are three options that they could consider.
Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins
Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that Schumaker is expected to be a candidate in Chicago, and it makes sense.
Schumaker and the Miami Marlins removed the team option from his contract for 2025 before the 2024 season, and the expectation around baseball is that he will leave the Marlins after this season.
He will be the top managerial candidate available and should have interest from many teams, including the White Sox.
A.J. Pierzynski, former MLB catcher
Pierzynski said on Foul Territory that he has not had any contact with the White Sox about the managerial job, and that makes sense. The job still belongs to Grifol.
But he’s a strong candidate because he has extensive history playing (he played 19 seasons) and a deep understanding of the nuances of baseball. Veteran catchers often make good managers too.
He may not get the White Sox job, but he should be a candidate for other jobs moving forward.
Charlie Montoyo, current White Sox bench coach
Montoyo was previously the Blue Jays’ manager and went 236-236 in 3.5 seasons in Toronto. He may not be the most attractive candidate, but this is not the most attractive job.
The White Sox are years away from contending and as the 2024 season has shown, this roster is the worst in baseball. Anyone the White Sox hire will understand that 2025, 2026 and possibly 2027 could be years when contending for a postseason spot may be unrealistic.
Montoyo is a veteran manager and could be the right voice to get the White Sox back toward competency. We’ll see if Getz and Reinsdorf ultimately prefer someone outside the organization.