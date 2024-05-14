MLB Insider: 3 closers that could be traded ahead of the deadline, and potential fits
The trade market has started to move, with the Miami Marlins trading star hitter Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres. And teams are checking in with other teams around the league to see who is available ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Here are three relievers to watch on the trade market, and what teams could potentially make sense as trade partners.
Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals
With the St. Louis Cardinals struggling, a trade deadline selloff feels increasingly possible. While that may not include names like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, it could include their closer Ryan Helsley.
Helsley, 29, is among the best relievers in baseball. In 17 games this season, he’s posted a 1.42 ERA and 21 strikeouts while recording 12 saves. In his six year career, he’s posted a 2.70 ERA and 256 strikeouts in 216.1 innings. He will be among the most coveted options for teams needing help in the ninth inning and considering that he isn’t a free agent until 2026, would net the Cardinals a strong haul in return.
Potential fit: Baltimore Orioles.
Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
Entering the offseason, another late inning reliever did not feel like a need for the Houston Astros. Ryan Pressly was entrenched in the ninth inning, completing his third consecutive season with at least 26 saves. But once Kendall Graveman went down with a season-ending injury, the Astros signed Josh Hader to the biggest contract for a reliever in baseball history.
With Hader in Houston, it bumped Pressly out of the ninth inning. He’s struggled in his new role, posting a 5.28 ERA in 15.1 innings. Perhaps the reason for optimism that he’ll bounce back is that his FIP is a mere 3.01 and his strikeout-to-walk ratio is 23/6.
With the Astros at 16-25 and in fourth place in the American League West, it leaves the door open for them to potentially sell in July. If they do, the 35-year-old Pressly figures to be among the most asked about players in trade talks on the roster.
Potential fit: Chicago Cubs.
Mason Miller, Oakland A’s
Okay, let’s be real: of all the players on this list, Miller is by far the most unlikely to be traded. But with the superstar reliever generating trade interest, it’s worth listing him here.
Miller, 25, has routinely made the best hitters in baseball look silly. In 13 games this year, he’s posted a 1.10 ERA and a 33/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’s emerged as one of, if not the best, closers in the game and considering he’s signed until 2030, would net the Oakland A’s a massive haul in return if they do pull the trigger on a deal.
But the odds of a trade are low. I expect Miller to stay in Oakland, but all it takes is one team to meet the Athletics’ massive asking price.
Potential fits: Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves.