MLB Insider: 3 offseason priorities for Chris Young following Texas Rangers extension
One of the most pressing questions in baseball was the status of Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young.
A year after winning the World Series, Young was unsigned beyond the 2024 season. He was only weeks away from free agency when there would seemingly be teams lined up to speak with the former pitcher and highly-regarded executive. And on Friday, Young and the Rangers agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension that will keep him in Texas.
Young was also promoted to president of baseball operations and will now be tasked with getting the Rangers back to the postseason. Considering the talent on the roster, including having future Hall of Famer Bruce Bochy as manager, Young is ahead of the curve. But there is work to be done, and here are three things that Young will be tasked with this offseason.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB off-season.
Retain Nathan Eovaldi
When the Texas Rangers signed Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million contract, there was also the inclusion of a $20 million vesting option for a third season. The option vests if Eovaldi throws a combined 300 innings in 2023 and 2024.
As of Sept. 13, Eovaldi has thrown a combined 296 innings in that span. He needs to throw four more innings. Considering that there are 15 games remaining in the regular season, Eovaldi will surely reach that threshold.
But retaining Eovaldi beyond 2025 should be something that the Rangers strongly consider. Young and the front office knew that the rotation would be in rough shape to begin the season, with Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle all sidelined with various injuries. Eovaldi, 34, was one constant that the team could rely on this season, with the right-hander posting a 3.67 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 26 starts.
There are other things that Young will have to evaluate in the offseason, including their own in-house free agents (more on that later). But retaining Eovaldi for the next couple years would be a smart, savvy move to begin the winter.
What to do with Max Scherzer?
On the surface, retaining Max Scherzer would seemingly be a no-brainer. The right-hander is a surefire Hall of Fame player, arguably the best pitcher of this generation, and one of the best clubhouse leaders in baseball.
But Scherzer has missed time with various injuries the last two years. He made 19 starts with the Mets in 2023 before being traded to the Rangers. Since then, he has made a combined 16 starts in 1.5 seasons, posting a 3.52 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84.1 innings.
The numbers indicate that when Scherzer is on the mound, he is still a very good pitcher. The problem is that the Rangers, or any other team, cannot count on Scherzer being on the mound consistently. He’s 40 years old, pitched 17 seasons in the majors, and threw a combined 2,874 innings in that span.
There is no doubting Scherzer’s talent. It’s why he’s making $43.3 million per season across a three-year contract, which was a record when he signed the deal. He will get another large short-term contract in free agency once again this winter. But considering the Rangers’ uncertain financials from last offseason that figure to linger into this offseason, that money would figure to be better spent elsewhere.
Upgrading the offense
With the Rangers’ pitching injuries, the team internally hoped that the offense would carry the team until Scherzer and deGrom returned. It did not work out that way.
Corey Seager has been injured most of the season and was recently declared out for the season due to a sports hernia. Josh Jung missed a significant portion of the regular season. Adolis Garcia, Evan Carter, Jonah Heim and Nathaniel Lowe, among others, have taken steps back and struggled this season.
Upgrading the offense should be the Rangers’ top priority this winter. That could mean upgrading the offense via free agency and/or making changes to Bruce Bochy’s coaching staff. Everything should be on the table for the Rangers, whose leadership group of Young and Bochy is among the best in baseball.
It won them a World Series last season. And the Rangers’ extension with Young underscores that the organization believes he is the right man to lead them back to the World Series in 2025 and beyond.