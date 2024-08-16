MLB Insider: 3 potential fits for former Dodgers infielder Amed Rosario
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to designate shortstop Amed Rosario was surprising. After all, he was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays only two weeks prior, and was viewed as a piece that could contribute off the bench in the postseason once Tommy Edman debuted.
In Los Angeles, Rosario hit .273/.333/.364 with two RBI in 12 plate appearances. In 76 games with the Rays, he hit .307/.331/.417 with a .748 OPS, two home runs and 26 RBI.
Rosario, 28, remains a productive player and will surely be picked up by another team following his departure from the Dodgers. Here are three teams that could make sense for Rosario.
New York Yankees
With Jazz Chisholm having an injured UCL, and it being uncertain how long he will be out, Rosario would be a perfect veteran solution for the Yankees.
Besides, Rosario would come cheap for the Yankees. He’ll earn around $380,000 the rest of the year, would provide veteran insurance while Chisholm is sidelined, and is hitting .327/.355/.462 with an .816 OPS against left-handed pitching in 110 plate appearances this season.
Atlanta Braves
The Braves have a cornerstone player in Ozzie Albies in the infield, but he’s on the Injured List and isn’t likely to be back until at least September, if not longer. Orlando Arcia, the team’s primary shortstop, is hitting only .230/.276/.358 with a .634 OPS, 11 home runs and 34 RBI.
Rosario would add insurance in the infield and a capable veteran replacement for Albies, at least until he returns off the IL. And for a Braves team that is 64-57 and in second place in the National League East, a player like Rosario could be incredibly useful.
Seattle Mariners
The Mariners’ top priority at the trade deadline was to upgrade the offense, and they did just that by acquiring Justin Turner and Randy Arozarena. It’s unclear if Seattle is indeed interested, but Rosario would add to the infield options on the roster and give the team options heading into the final month of the regular season.