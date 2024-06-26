MLB Insider: 3 potential trade fits for White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago White Sox are the most fascinating team to watch on the trade market. They possess two of the top starting pitchers on the trade market in Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde. Tommy Pham, Paul DeJong, Mike Clevinger, John Brebbia and Eloy Jimenez are potential trade chips. Then star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. looms as the best option on the trade market.
The intrigue with Robert, 26, starts with his production. In five seasons in the majors, he’s hitting .274/.324/.498 with an .822 OPS, 81 home runs and 221 RBI. He has made one All-Star team, won a Gold Glove, and also won a Silver Slugger in 2023 when he slashed .264/.315/.542 with an .857 OPS, 38 home runs and 80 RBI.
The intrigue with Robert continues with his contract. He’s signed to a six-year, $50 million contract through the 2025 season that pays him $12.5 million this season, $15 million in 2025 along with club options for $20 million in 2026 and 2027 ($2 million buyout).
Despite a down season in which he has spent time on the injured list, Robert will be highly coveted at the trade deadline. Here are three teams that make sense for the star outfielder.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have the ability to land a star player, and Robert would fill Philadelphia’s outfield needs in the biggest way. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has never been afraid to part with top prospects and acquiring a star talent of Robert’s caliber is a very Dombrowski-like move. There are no guarantees that the White Sox will trade Robert. But if they do, the Phillies make the most sense.
Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners plan to be aggressive in upgrading the lineup, and acquiring Robert would be a huge step toward doing that. Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is very similar to Dombrowski in the fact that he isn’t afraid to swing big by parting with top prospects. Trading for Robert would require any team to deplete the top part of their farm system and if it isn’t Dombrowski who does it, it could very well be Dipoto. The Mariners’ need for offense calls for it.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers were not on my radar for Robert until a recent report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic suggested that Los Angeles liked the center fielder. To be fair, what team doesn’t like Robert? But he would fill a long-term need in the outfield, add another long-term piece to the lineup alongside Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. It may be unlikely, but as this offseason underscored, the Dodgers cannot be counted out of anything – especially when it comes to big name players.