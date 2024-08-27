MLB Insider: 3 potential waiver fits for the Pirates’ Michael A. Taylor
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ decision to place Michael A. Taylor on outright waivers was not surprising. After a strong start to the regular season, the Pirates have fallen to last place in the National League Central, and a postseason berth looks increasingly unlikely.
Since signing a one-year contract this offseason, Taylor has struggled in Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old has remained an excellent defensive center fielder, but is hitting only .196/.257/.284 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 100 games.
One source estimated that Taylor has a 50/50 chance of being claimed on waivers, with one other source adding: “He has been awful offensively, but a tremendous defender for a playoff team if they need that profile.”
If Taylor is claimed on waivers, the team who lands him would be on the hook for paying the remaining $790,000 left on his contract. If Taylor isn’t claimed, the Pirates would have the option to keep him or designate him for assignment.
My belief entering Monday was that the Pirates would elect to keep Taylor, but with the news that Oneil Cruz will be playing center field moving forward, the need for Taylor in Pittsburgh becomes less obvious.
The waiver period for Taylor expires on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, so we will soon know whether he was claimed or if the Pirates will be faced with the decision to keep him or designate him for assignment. Here are three potential fits for the veteran outfielder.
Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves could use outfield reinforcements, especially after Michael Harris II exited a game recently with a left-hand injury. The good news for Harris is that his hand is not fractured. He believes that he could play in a few days, but told reporters that the qualifier is that he needs to wait to see how his hand responds.
Adding Taylor would ensure there is no dropoff in center field defense and allow the Braves to ease Harris back from a painful hand injury. It’s uncertain if Atlanta would be interested, but considering Harris’ injury, it’s a move that would make sense – and also not break the bank.
Philadelphia Phillies
While the Philadelphia Phillies’ outfield is loaded with high-end offensive options, one thing that has suffered is the outfield defense. And adding Taylor, and plugging him into the outfield in different situations, would be a great way to solve that.
One National League scout thought Taylor was an ideal fit for the Phillies for that particular reason. He likely would be an option off the bench in Philadelphia, but Taylor’s defense and locker room presence would make this a very smart addition.
Milwaukee Brewers
For the record, I believe that the Brewers are a good fit for Jason Heyward. Taylor is a different player than Heyward, of course, but considering Christian Yelich’s injury - and the Joey Wiemer trade at the deadline - adding another outfielder makes plenty of sense.
Taylor could play in center field in Milwaukee. He would be a veteran leader for a young Brewers team and provide postseason experience. He’s only earning $790,000 the remainder of the season, so adding him would be cheap, and should be something that general manager Matt Arnold and the front office ponder over the next 12-16 hours.