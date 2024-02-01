MLB Insider: 5 teams that have the most to accomplish in free agency
With the MLB offseason moving slowly, here are five teams that have the most to accomplish before Opening Day.
The Major League Baseball offseason has been slower than most executives and agents have ever seen, and it’s resulted in some of the game's best players – Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Matt Chapman and Jordan Montgomery – being left unsigned weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training.
When these players eventually sign is anyone’s guess, but the feeling around the league is that none of them are close to signing. The fallout from that has been fans getting impatient and my Twitter and YouTube mentions being filled with the same question: “Why is my *insert GM* sleeping?”
I can assure you that your favorite team’s general manager is not sleeping. The market is just really slow. So when the market eventually picks up, here are five teams that need to be active.
Chicago Cubs
Arguably the most impatient and active fanbase in my Twitter mentions, I can assure you that Jed Hoyer is not sleeping. He is not hibernating. He is not doing any of those things.
The asking prices on the market have been relatively high and it’s why there have been so few deals completed thus far. Hoyer has signed two players – Hector Neris and Shota Imanaga – to what are generally considered team-friendly deals. And he is not done.
Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman are obvious fits on the free-agent market. The rotation could use reinforcements. The bullpen could use additional pieces.
There is plenty of work to be done in Hoyer’s offseason. I realize it’s taking longer than Cubs fans would prefer, but Hoyer is not done.