MLB Insider: 5 teams that have the most to accomplish in free agency
With the MLB offseason moving slowly, here are five teams that have the most to accomplish before Opening Day.
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox’s lack of activity this offseason has been frustrating. Yes, they have a talented roster. But if they added a big name such as, say, Jordan Montgomery or Jorge Soler, their ceiling would be much higher.
Yet ownership has walked back its “full throttle” comments and there are reports indicating that payroll may go down from what it was last season. If that’s indeed the case, and the Red Sox don’t add a high-end free agent, they are playing to finish toward the bottom of the American League East.
Red Sox fans don’t deserve that. Red Sox players don’t deserve that. Ownership, do the right thing. Step up and upgrade that roster.
Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles have one of the best and most exciting young rosters in baseball. They are also stocked with a deep and rich farm system that would allow them to acquire any player it wanted via trade.
So far, nothing.
Perhaps that could change with new ownership and they expand payroll to 1) extend young players and 2) bolster the major-league roster. An obvious category to upgrade would be the starting rotation and a potential trade for Dylan Cease would make a lot of sense. If they miss on Cease and decide to wait until the trade deadline or 2024-2025 offseason, then Corbin Burnes as a free agent could make sense.
But it would be nice to see the Orioles spend this winter and try to win a championship in 2024.