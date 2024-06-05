MLB insider suggests Angel Hernandez retired because of social media hate
By Curt Bishop
After a long career filled with controversy, Angel Hernandez is finally set to retire from umpiring.
Many bad calls were made by Hernandez over his career, and these decisions often prompted arguments from players and coaches, which then led to ejections.
Either way, Hernandez's umpiring career has come to an end, which means the lightning rod for umpiring futility is now C.B. Bucknor.
Hernandez lost a lawsuit he filed against Major League Baseball accusing the league of discrimination for not allowing him to umpire a World Series since 2005.
However, there may be other reasons he retired so abruptly, and Jeff Passan believes one of them is that he couldn't handle the heat from the media.
Jeff Passan believes Angel Hernandez retired due to media criticism
Hernandez certainly had a lot of criticism directed his way. Fans, players, coaches, and media members all had things to say about the disgraced umpire.
With that being said, it is possible that the criticism from the media led to him retiring so abruptly.
"It makes me wonder, like, what's my responsibility and what's my part in this?" Passan said. "Because I think sometimes we take for granted what social media actually does and how it brings out the absolute worst in a lot of us. And I think the easiest way to do this, and the easiest standard by which any of us, frankly, should live, is 'Would I say it to the man's face?' Any of the stuff we say on social media about Angel Hernandez; if you were confronted by Angel Hernandez, would you say it to his face? Would you call him the names that you call him online? Would you tell him how terrible he is?"
There's no question that Hernandez took a lot of heat over the years for his controversial calls. He had become a villain in Major League Baseball and was the face of umpire criticism. His career was full of controversy.
"You have to be the best in the world at what you do, especially when you have a reputation like he did," Passan continued. "Especially when you sue your employer like he has. I mean, there was just so much baggage there with Angel Hernandez that I think everyone involved recognized in the end; this ultimately will be a better thing for him and the league, too."
That may ultimately be the case in the end. Where Hernandez went, controversy seemed to follow, and the time had come for some changes to be made.