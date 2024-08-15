MLB insider begs for Angels to waive an ideal Atlanta Braves target, and he’s right
The Los Angeles Angels shocked the baseball world when they decided to hold onto most of their trade pieces at the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
One of these pieces was veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar.
Here's the funny thing about Pillar. He made it clear earlier in the year that he would be retiring at the end of the season, meaning this was his last season playing baseball, ever. With that in mind, it made complete sense for the Angels to deal him to a contender as they wouldn't be bringing him back next year anyway.
But they didn't. They held onto him.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
MLB insider urges Angels to waive Kevin Pillar to allow him one last shot to contend
FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray recently spoke on Pillar on an episode of The Baseball Insiders podcast. Murray noted that he was bummed out that Pillar wasn't traded ahead of the deadline. He also mentioned that plenty of contending teams would still be searching for a player of Pillar's caliber to slot in as the fourth or fifth outfielder on their roster. Murray and his co-host Adam Weinrib suggested the Angels should waive Pillar and give him a chance to be picked up off waivers by a contender.
And Murray is completely right with this opinion.
Pillar, 35, is slashing .266/.313/.432 in 79 games on the season. The veteran outfielder is making very little money, meaning he would basically be a risk-free pickup for any contending team if he is waived.
This really isn't an urge for the Angels to make a baseball savvy move with Pillar. They don't really get much benefit from waiving him. They won't receive prospects like they would have if they dealt him at the deadline. His contract is so small that it wouldn't really provide the Angels with too much financial relief. There's no big time baseball smart idea behind this urge.
It would simply be the Angels waiving him so that Pillar can go finish his playing career out on a contending team where he wants to be as he tries to push for a World Series championship.
Pillar has mentioned in the past that he never wanted to leave the Atlanta Braves. They would be the perfect landing spot for him if he is placed on waivers too. Atlanta could use the depth and there is no doubt that he would be accepted back into that clubhouse with open arms.
Come on Los Angeles. Do right by Pillar and give him a shot to play for a contender.