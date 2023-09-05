MLB insider believes best available free agent isn't a player or manager
Who's the next big albatross after Shohei Ohtani? According to one MLB insider, it's one of the most prominent figures in the Nationals' scouting department: Johnny DiPuglia.
By Kristen Wong
For several months during the Offseason of Shohei Ohtani, the MLB world will revolve around the Angels star. Ohtani tends to have that kind of mesmerizing effect on people.
But there's another person in orbit in free agency who could make a fantastic addition to any franchise. Washington Nationals vice president and international scouting director Johnny DiPuglia resigned for reasons unknown in early September. If DiPuglia wants to start anew elsewhere, he should have no problem finding a team this winter.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale named DiPuglia as the biggest free agent behind Ohtani this offseason as the Nats' assistant GM has signed hordes of talent to Washington including Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Anibal Sanchez, and Hanley Ramirez (Ramirez is from when DiPuglia worked for the Red Sox).
"He’s a huge star in the international scouting world and will have teams frantically bidding for his services. "- Bob Nightengale on Johnny DiPuglia
Nats' scouting star Johnny DiPuglia could be a highly coveted free agent
While it's still unclear exactly why DiPuglia stepped down from his position, him deciding to leave the Nationals toward the end of the ongoing season could signify he's looking for another opportunity in the offseason.
DiPuglia has been the head of the Nats' international scouting operations since 2009, and he was promoted to assistant GM in 2019 after the team won the World Series.
With general manager Mike Rizzo's future in Washington in semi-clouded doubt, DiPuglia's departure could have deeper rippling effects in a franchise that's currently rebuilding for the future.
Rizzo is seeking a three-year contract but has yet to receive an extension; the latest reports on Rizzo's negotiations revealed back in mid-August that the two sides were "close to a new deal".
The Nationals are 62-76 this season and have served as little more than a doormat for NL East rivals the Braves and the Phillies. Looking ahead, the Nats can get excited about developing talent from their top-10 farm system and rebuilding a brand of competitive baseball after a flurry of big-name trades in recent years.
Johnny DiPuglia's exit from Washington will in the end have more of a long-term impact than a short-term one. As far as his immediate future goes, one lucky team this offseason could win his sweepstakes and benefit in a big way from DiPuglia's keen eye for talent.