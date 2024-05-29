MLB Insider: The Braves' real plan to replace Ronald Acuña Jr.
When Ronald Acuña Jr. was diagnosed with a torn left ACL, therefore missing the remainder of the 2024 season, it sent shockwaves throughout the industry. To the Braves. To baseball. To Atlanta. Quite frankly, everywhere.
Acuña, 26, is one of baseball’s biggest stars. Last year, when he won the National League MVP award, he hit .337/.416/.596 with a 1.012 OPS, 41 home runs, 106 RBI and stole a whopping 73 bases. In his seven-year career, he’s hitting .289/.379/.525 with a .904 OPS, 165 home runs and 417 RBI while making four All-Star appearances.
With Acuña out for the season, the conversation has immediately shifted to: how do the Braves go about replacing the star outfielder in 2024?
MLB Insider: How will the Braves replace Ronald Acuna Jr.?
The simple answer, really, is that the Braves cannot replace him. Acuña Jr. is one of baseball’s more irreplaceable players. There will be plenty of trade options such as the Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez and Tommy Pham. An outfielder on the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates or Colorado Rockies could all become available. But the reality is that any of the options available will not be Acuña. Not even close.
For now, it appears that the Braves will stay internal in replacing Acuña. The outfield currently consists of Jarred Kelenic, Michael Harris II and Adam Duvall. Marcell Ozuna is also capable of playing the outfield, but he’s played in left field only twice this season while designated hitting in 52 games.
Braves options to replace Ronald Acuña Jr. internally
The production from that outfield trio, however, does not compare with Acuña so a drop off should be anticipated. Kelenic, a former top prospect, is hitting .254/.298/.377 with three home runs in 131 plate appearances. Harris II, 23, is hitting .259/.303/.376 with five home runs and 17 RBI while posting a .678 OPS in 218 plate appearances. Duvall, meanwhile, has struggled to the tune of a .213/.304/.416 slashline with five home runs and 13 RBI in 102 plate appearances.
If there is good news for the Braves, it’s that general manager Alex Anthopoulos has two months to evaluate his options before the trade deadline. It would not be a surprise if baseball’s most aggressive (and secretive) executives attempted to execute a trade if the current trio of outfielders struggles and then one day a press release is dropped to announce “Braves acquire ___.”
Anthopoulos has a history of doing such things. But for now, it appears the Braves will remain patient and not force a move in the outfield after losing Acuña for the season. But if the trio struggles, it’s very possible - and perhaps likely – that Anthopoulos will strike again.