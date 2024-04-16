MLB Insider buy or sell: 3 contenders and 2 pretenders so far this season
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray doesn't buy every fast and slow start so far this season, and for good reason.
Among the teams with the best records in baseball include the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals. Who could have seen that coming?
Each season, there are teams that start hot and fade as the season goes on. There are teams that start cold and surge as the season goes on. Then there are teams that start off hot or cold and continue that way throughout the season.
Which surprise teams do I buy almost three weeks into the regular season? Which surprise teams do I not buy? Let’s dive into it.
MLB Insider: Buy or sell?
New York Yankees
Perhaps it’s even a surprise that I have the Yankees on this list. But entering the season, I was on the record that there was a real shot they would not make the postseason. At the time, I pointed to Gerrit Cole’s injury, Carlos Rodon’s uncertain status in the rotation, and skepticism that the team could stay healthy throughout the season.
So far, the Yankees are 12-4. They have withstood Cole’s injury, with Rodon posting a 2.87 ERA in three starts, with Marcus Stroman posting a 2.12 ERA while Nestor Cortes, Clark Schmidt and Luis Gil all performing well.
I’m buying Yankees stock. But can they keep this up the entire year?
Milwaukee Brewers
I’ve been on the Brewers train since spring training. Despite trading Corbin Burnes to the Orioles, I felt their pitching staff remained strong. Their bullpen has options. Their pitching coach Chris Hook is among the best in baseball.
But what has stood out with the Brewers so far is the offense, which has emerged as one of the best in baseball. They look like a legitimate threat in the National League Central.
Pittsburgh Pirates
For years, I have heard from baseball people that 2024 was the year that the Pirates finally expected to contend for a postseason spot. Here we are, and they are 11-5 to start the season.
They have a strong core of homegrown players headlined by Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Ke’Bryan Hayes. They have strong veteran players in Andrew McCutchen, Michael A. Taylor, Rowdy Tellez and Martin Perez. And that has helped them get off to one of the best starts in recent franchise history.
Los Angeles Angels
The Angels are 7-8 and in second place in the American League West. But with Shoehi Ohtani now with the Dodgers, their offense is inferior. Their pitching has questions, especially with high-priced Robert Stephenson dealing with elbow soreness. They seem like a team bound for regression and finishing the season toward the bottom of the division.
Houston Astros
Sticking in the American League West, the Astros have been one of baseball’s most disappointing teams. The rotation has dealt with a plethora of injuries while the high-priced bullpen duo of Josh Hader and Ryan Pressly has not gone according to plan.
But the Astros always find a way to bounce back and with Jose Altuve leading the team, I’m optimistic that they will do so once again.