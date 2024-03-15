MLB Insider: Cincinnati Reds to sign veteran left-hander Justin Wilson
The Cincinnati Reds have added lefty pitcher Justin Wilson.
Free-agent reliever Justin Wilson and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a major-league contract, according to sources familiar with the deal.
Wilson, 36, recently opted out of a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers to become a free agent. He had impressed in camp with the Dodgers, recording nine strikeouts in four innings while allowing two runs and appeared to be the odd man out in a bullpen that includes Ryan Brasier, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Joe Kelly, J.P. Feyereisen, Ryan Yarbrough, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia and Daniel Hudson.
But Wilson drew interest from multiple teams and agreed to terms on a deal with the Reds almost 48 hours after opting out of his Dodgers contract.
In 11 major-league seasons, Wilson has played with the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers. In that span, he’s posted a 3.41 ERA and 510 strikeouts.
Wilson has dealt with an assortment of injuries, however, and hasn’t pitched in the majors since the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery after only 3.2 innings. He signed with the Brewers in 2023 and as he was warming up before his first outing in Milwaukee in July, he suffered a lat strain that forced him to miss the remainder of the season.
Now Wilson is fully healthy and after impressing in Dodgers camp, he appears on the verge of pitching in the majors for the first time in almost two years.