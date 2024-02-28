MLB Insider: Cody Bellinger, Cardinals-Crawford, Giants, Marlins-Tim Anderson, more
- Cody Bellinger set himself up to get what he wants
- Cardinals land Brandon Crawford in crowded market
- Marlins make their play for Tim Anderson
As the remaining Boras Four sit on the market, with no end close (as of this writing), the Chicago Cubs reintroduced Cody Bellinger after agreeing to terms on a three-year, $80 million contract.
For Bellinger, the deal provided much of what he sought. He preferred to stay in Chicago. He stayed in a place where he was comfortable and where he relaunched his career after three injury-riddled seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It also got him a $30 million guarantee in 2024 and, should he produce numbers similar to last year, gives him a chance to go back into free agency to secure a $200-plus million contract.
Which is what Bellinger ultimately sought in free agency, though teams were hesitant to give Bellinger that type of money after only one season following the injury-filled seasons.
In addition to Bellinger, there have been other signings in recent days. Here’s a breakdown of each of the deals, via major-league sources:
St. Louis Cardinals sign Brandon Crawford: Contract details, outlook
Veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced. The deal is worth $2 million and contains other award bonuses, per source.
Crawford, the longtime San Francisco Giants shortstop, is expected to provide veteran depth behind rookie Masyn Winn. He had sought the right fit all offseason and believes that St. Louis was the right opportunity.
Second baseman Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a two-year contract to avoid arbitration. The deal pays Edman $16.5 million, per source, with $7 million coming in 2024 and $9.5 million coming in 2025.
Los Angeles Dodgers re-sign Kiké Hernandez: Contract details, outlook
Utilityman Enrique Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year contract. The deal is worth $4 million, per source. The deal does not include any incentives.
Hernandez was previously deciding between the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres. But the Dodgers emerged as a strong suitor once Manuel Margot was traded to the Twins.
Miami Marlins sign Tim Anderson: Contract details, outlook
Infielder Tim Anderson and the Miami Marlins agreed to a one-year contract. The deal pays Anderson $5 million in 2024, per source. The deal, which would pay Anderson $500,000 if he’s traded, does not include any incentives.
Anderson, who came up with the Chicago White Sox, did not have a robust market in free agency. Among the other teams involved were the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels.