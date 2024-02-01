MLB Insider: Contract breakdowns for Dodgers, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Rhys Hoskins, Joey Gallo
The free-agent market has slowly but surely heated up, as numerous deals have been completed in recent days. But there are still no indications that top free agents such as Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell are anywhere closer to signing.
Here are breakdowns of the most recent deals in baseball, via major-league sources.
James Paxton, Los Angeles Dodgers
Despite reports of James Paxton signing a one-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the terms are actually one-year, $7 million, according to a source. The reasoning is due to an unspecified health concern, per a report from The Athletic.
Here’s a breakdown of the contract, per source:
- 2024: $4 million.
- Signing Bonus: $3 million.
- $600,000 each for 6, 8, 10, 12, 16 games started.
- $1 million for 18 games started.
- $2 million if Paxton is on the 26-man roster on either March 20 or March 28. If he’s not on the 26-man roster at either date, $1 million if he’s on the 26-man roster on or before April 15.
- $2 million for 20 games started if not on the active roster on March 20, March 28 or on or before April 15 ($1 million for 20 games started if he earned $1 million for being on the 26-man roster on or before April 15).
Justin Turner, Toronto Blue Jays
Free-agent third baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner has agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Here’s a breakdown of the deal, per source.
- 2024: $13 million.
- $125,000 each for 500, 525, 550, 575 plate appearances.
- $250,000 for 600, 625, 650 plate appearances.
- $150,000 for 120 days on active roster.
- $100,000 for 150 days on active roster.
Rhys Hoskins, Milwaukee Brewers
Free-agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a two-year, $34 million contract, per source. Here’s a breakdown of the deal.
- 2024: $12 million.
- 2025: $18 million player option ($4 million buyout).
- 2026: $18 million mutual option ($4 million buyout).
Joc Pederson, Arizona Diamondbacks
Free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract. Here’s a breakdown of the deal, per source.
- 2024: $9.5 million.
- 2025: $14 million mutual option ($3 million buyout).
- $500,000 for 400 plate appearances.
Joey Gallo, Washington Nationals
Free-agent outfielder Joey Gallo has agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Washington Nationals. Here’s a breakdown of the deal, per source.
- 2024: $2.5 million.
- 2025: $8 million mutual option ($2.5 million buyout).
- $200,000 each for 200, 300, 400, 500, 600 plate appearances.