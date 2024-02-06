MLB Insider: Contract breakdowns for James Paxton, Justin Turner, Rhys Hoskins, more
The MLB free-agent market has slowly but surely heated up, as numerous deals have been completed in recent days. But there are still no indications that top free agents such as Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell are anywhere closer to signing.
Here are breakdowns of the most recent deals in baseball, via major-league sources.
James Paxton, Los Angeles Dodgers
Despite reports of James Paxton signing a one-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the terms are actually one-year, $7 million, according to a source. The reasoning is due to an unspecified health concern, per a report from The Athletic.
Here’s a breakdown of the contract, per source:
- 2024: $4 million
- Signing Bonus: $3 million
- $600,000 each for 6, 8, 10, 12, 16 games started
- $1 million for 18 games started
- $2 million if Paxton is on the 26-man roster on either March 20 or March 28. If he’s not on the 26-man roster at either date, $1 million if he’s on the 26-man roster on or before April 15
- $2 million for 20 games started if not on the active roster on March 20, March 28 or on or before April 15 ($1 million for 20 games started if he earned $1 million for being on the 26-man roster on or before April 15)
Justin Turner, Toronto Blue Jays
Free-agent third baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner has agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Here’s a breakdown of the deal, per source.
- 2024: $13 million
- $125,000 each for 500, 525, 550, 575 plate appearances
- $250,000 for 600, 625, 650 plate appearances
- $150,000 for 120 days on active roster
- $100,000 for 150 days on active roster
Rhys Hoskins, Milwaukee Brewers
Free-agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a two-year, $34 million contract. Here’s a breakdown of the deal, per source:
- 2024: $12 million
- 2025: $18 million player option ($4 million buyout)
- 2026: $18 million mutual option ($4 million buyout)
Joc Pederson, Arizona Diamondbacks
Free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract. Here’s a breakdown of the deal, per source.
- 2024: $9.5 million
- 2025: $14 million mutual option ($3 million buyout)
- $500,000 for 400 plate appearances
Christian Arroyo, Milwaukee Brewers
Free-agent infielder Christian Arroyo and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a minor-league contract. The deal includes an invite to spring training. Here’s a breakdown of the deal, per source.
- If in the majors, Arroyo would earn $1.5 million
- $75,000 for 200 plate appearances
- $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350 plate appearances
- $125,000 for 400 plate appearances
- If Arroyo is not on the 40-man roster on March 21, he can request his release or he will be added to the roster within 72 hours
- If Arroyo is not on the 40-man roster on May 1, he can request his release or he will be added to the roster within 72 hours
Alex Wood, Oakland A’s
Free-agent pitcher Alex Wood and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a one-year contract, as FanSided first reported. Here’s a breakdown of the deal, per source:
- 2024: $8.5 million
- $1 million in incentives based on games with nine or more outs recorded
- $250,000 each time he’s traded