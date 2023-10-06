MLB Insider: Updates on Craig Counsell's Brewers future, Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames
The Brewers, fresh off a stunning wild card elimination, must now navigate an offseason that includes uncertain futures surrounding Craig Counsell, Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames.
The futures of Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames will surely be the topic of trade rumors this offseason, and it’s something that the Brewers should absolutely consider if the right offer presents itself.
It’s a similar situation to Josh Hader, who had 1.5 years left on his contract when the Brewers traded him. He was going to be far priced out of Milwaukee’s budget and they looked to move him to add young, controllable assets to remain competitive for future seasons, and they accomplished that with the haul they received from the San Diego Padres (one part of that trade, Esteury Ruiz, was moved to acquire William Contreras last offseason).
Burnes, however, will be much more expensive than Hader. He has voiced his frustration with the organization after losing his arbitration hearing last offseason and was adamant that would impact his relationship with the team moving forward. Now, his agent is Scott Boras, who wants his players to establish their values on the open market, meaning that an extension is almost impossible. And it’s unimaginable to expect the small-market Brewers to outbid any big-market team.
Adames, meanwhile, is in a unique position. He’s one of the most talented shortstops in baseball, but is coming off a down season. Trading him would be selling low on a highly talented player and that is not something the Brewers typically like to do.
But could the Brewers potentially be open to moving both players in the same deal? That’s unclear. It would take a massive haul to accomplish that. But the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves expressed interest in Adames last offseason, sources say, and both teams could use a frontline starter like Burnes.
The odds of such a deal are slim. But never say never.