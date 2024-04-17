MLB Insider: 3 early trade deadline candidates and where they might end up
It's never too early to look ahead to the MLB Trade Deadline.
Every year, there are teams that fall so far out of the postseason hunt that they quickly emerge as trade deadline sellers. And this year is no different.
The two teams that have emerged as obvious trade deadline sellers are the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox.
The Marlins’ collapse is stunning; last year they were a postseason team and appeared to be on the rise. But after not investing in the team this offseason, and instead prioritizing the internal infrastructure, regression was bound to happen — and has left the door open for manager Skip Schumaker to depart after the season.
The White Sox’s down 2024 season was as predictable as any, and have already cemented their status as perhaps the biggest trade deadline seller.
Here are three obvious trade candidates from the White Sox and Marlins:
Tommy Pham, Chicago White Sox
After signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Tommy Pham became an obvious trade candidate.
Pham stunningly settled for a minor-league contract after emerging as a key component to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ World Series run in 2023. He drew rave reviews from Mets owner Steve Cohen. In 129 games last year, he hit .256/.328/.446 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI.
One team that could make sense for Pham is the San Diego Padres, who showed interest in Pham as a free agent. By acquiring him at the deadline, they would not have to pay his full salary – and could be something they once again explore.
Jesus Luzardo, Miami Marlins
This offseason, many teams inquired on Miami Marlins star Jesus Luzardo but the asking price was said to be astronomical.
Luzardo, 26, does not become a free agent until 2027. He’s emerged as one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball, though he’s struggled this season to the tune of a 7.65 ERA in four starts. Still, he will be a highly coveted trade candidate and should he bounce back between now and July, should net the Marlins an absolute haul in return.
One team that makes sense for Luzardo is the Boston Red Sox, though it’s unclear if they would part with the prospects required to acquire him.
Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
It’s hard to believe that the Marlins, having acquired Luis Arraez last year for a package headlined by star right-hander Pablo Lopez, would already trade Arraez. But it’s entirely possible.
The Marlins were open to moving Arraez this winter and talked to the Padres about a potential trade, among others. Arraez would surely draw widespread interest on the trade market – he’s hitting .324/.379/.424 with an .803 OPS in six seasons – and is earning $10.6 million this season and isn’t a free agent until 2026.
The Padres are a team that could continue to make sense for Arraez.