MLB insider ends all Yankees' fans' dreams of trade deadline blockbuster
The New York Yankees are among the best teams in the league this year, as expected, which could lead to them being one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline this year. They have plenty of needs to fill, including in the bullpen and at first base.
While they've been connected to names like Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., neither one of those options make too much sense in reality. It's highly doubtful that the Mets or Blue Jays would be willing to part ways with their star sluggers by sending them to a rival like the Yankees.
The backlash from the fan bases would be incredible and the move could bite them very quickly, for years to come.
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN agrees, and he posed his own "best match" for the Yankees in the trade market and it makes a ton of sense.
MLB insider lists Tanner Scott as the best match for the Yankees at the trade deadline
Passan thinks that the best fit for the Yankees, within reason, would be the Marlins' closer Tanner Scott. Scott would provide the Yankees with the dominant lefty reliever that they're lacking in the bullpen.
"He [Tanner Scott] could be a dominant left-handed reliever for a team without one, and while his walks this season are alarming, the Marlins' 29-year-old closer has worked around them to the tune of a 1.64 ERA."
Obviously, the names like Mason Miller, Luis Robert, Garrett Crochet, Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sound a ton better for Yankees fans, but it just doesn't make the most sense.
The Yankees will likely be making multiple trades this deadline season, but it wouldn't be shocking to see them add more players as depth and role players rather than going out and getting a superstar, like they did when they traded for Juan Soto.
No, it's not as fun, but it's completely reasonable and it would allow them to keep most of their farm system in tact.
Tanner Scott is no slouch either. He would provide New York with another high leverage reliever at the back end of games that could step in to close games whenever Clay Holmes is on short rest or if the other lineup is loaded with lefties.