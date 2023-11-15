MLB Insider: Explaining my National League Rookie of the Year ballot
This year, I was tasked with voting for the National League Rookie of the Year. Here's my ballot and what went into each decision.
2. Kodai Senga, SP, New York Mets
Senga was a coveted free agent last offseason and while there were concerns about his physical after agreeing to a five-year, $75 million contract, he quickly quieted those concerns after posting one of the greatest rookie seasons by a pitcher in baseball history.
Senga, 30, was dominant and perhaps the best pitcher in the Mets rotation this season. In 29 starts, he posted a 2.98 ERA and a 202/77 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He won’t win the Cy Young Award in the National League this year – that will likely go to San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell – but surely Senga will be placed high on some ballots.
In a disastrous season for the Mets, Senga was one of their lone bright spots. He looks like a long-term stalwart in their rotation and if he can continue to improve upon his dominant 2023 season, a Cy Young award could very well be in his future. His ceiling is that high.