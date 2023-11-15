MLB Insider: Explaining my National League Rookie of the Year ballot
This year, I was tasked with voting for the National League Rookie of the Year. Here's my ballot and what went into each decision.
3. James Outman, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
This was the toughest selection of them all, and I strongly considered Nolan Jones and Matt McLain instead of Outman. In the end, however, I went with Outman.
As expected, the voting among baseball writers was close; Outman received 20 points while Jones received 17.
The case could have been made for either player – their stats were nearly identical – but Outman played a critical role on the Dodgers from Opening Day, was tasked with replacing key veterans who left in free agency, and was a key part in why the Dodgers won over 100 games in 2023. He also played in 151 games while Jones played in 106 games and McLain played in only 89 games.
This was a really difficult decision and Jones had a very strong case to finish third in Rookie of the Year voting. But Outman’s role with the Dodgers, from Game 1 to 162, is why he finished third on my ballot.