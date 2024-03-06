MLB insider floating last-minute Snell and Montgomery destination that could break baseball
Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell remain unsigned. But an unexpected team could emerge in the sweepstakes.
By Curt Bishop
Four weeks into spring training, two of the top free agent starting pitchers remain unsigned.
Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell have become sitting ducks on the free agent market, with little to no progress being made toward any potential deals.
However, an unexpected team may have entered the sweepstakes.
According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Baltimore Orioles could be a fit. Olney notes that the Orioles have a need for one more frontline starter and are currently projected to have a payroll of just $100 after years not spending.
But after John Angelos' sale of the team, they could look into increase payroll.
O's linked to Montgomery, Snell
The potential addition of either Montgomery or Snell would be huge for the Orioles.
The team is already the likely favorite to win the AL East after the addition of Corbin Burnes. But a second frontline addition would make them clear World Series contenders.
Snell is obviously the reigning National League Cy Young winner and adding him would make the Orioles a serious threat. Both reigning Cy Young winners would also be in the AL East, as the New York Yankees boast Gerrit Cole at the top of their rotation.
Whether it's Snell or Montgomery, the Orioles would be adding somebody that has a track record of coming through in the postseason. Montgomery helped guide the Texas Rangers to their first title last October, going 3-1 in the postseason with a 2.90 ERA over five starts and one relief appearance.
Both pitchers are familiar with the AL East, with Montgomery having pitched for the Yankees and Snell with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Scott Boras, the agent for both pitchers, has said that interest has increased in his clients, and Bob Nightengale confirmed that four new teams had entered the mix.
But Baltimore's window is wide open, and now is the time to strike if they want to build a true World Series contender and keep fans coming to Camden Yards. There's certainly a buzz around the city, one that will only grow stronger if the team acquires one of the remaining free agent starters.