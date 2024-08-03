MLB Insider: Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert, two others who could be traded this offseason
The Major League Baseball trade deadline came and went and while there were a plethora of moves, there were no true blockbuster trades. At least, not like in years past where stars such as Juan Soto, Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, among others, were dealt in late July.
But the offseason could be an entirely different story. Here are four players who could be traded, or made available this winter.
Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox
The left-hander was the center of most speculation at the trade deadline. At one point, he appeared likely to be traded. But a demand for a contract extension in order to pitch in the postseason lessened any chance of a trade. The Chicago White Sox did not get any offers close to what they sought in exchange for Crochet and elected to hold him through the 2024 season. But the expectation in league circles is that he will be available in the winter, giving teams another chance to acquire one of this season’s breakout stars.
Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
The star outfielder did not have the trade market that many expected at the deadline. But he’s 26 years old, signed cheaply through 2025 with two affordable team options for 2026 and 2027, and when healthy, is among baseball’s best outfielders. The problem for Robert has been health – he’s only played over 100 games in a season once in five years – but he should draw interest this winter.
Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers have a history of trading players, specifically pitchers, before they become free agents. They traded Josh Hader with 1.5 years remaining on his contract. They traded Corbin Burnes a year before free agency. Williams, a star reliever, will have one year remaining on his contract before the 2025 season begins. To note: I have not heard that Williams will be available. But looking at the Brewers’ history, this is something to monitor.
Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees
There was buzz at the trade deadline that the New York Yankees could trade Cortes, a veteran left-handed starter. They ultimately held onto Cortes, most likely because the front office was unable to add another starting pitcher via trade. But the offseason should give general manager Brian Cashman ample opportunity to listen to inquiries and find a suitor for Cortes. This is absolutely one to watch.