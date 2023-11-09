MLB Insider: What I'm hearing on the Brewers, Padres, Cardinals
FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray is at the GM Meetings in Scottsdale. Here's what he's hearing from sources across baseball.
At the General Manager Meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz., teams have continued to lay the groundwork for what their offseason will look like. Teams have met with agents to see what they are seeking in free agency and teams have talked to other teams to examine the trade market.
But the managerial carousel, specifically Craig Counsell shockingly going to the Chicago Cubs, has thrown a wrench into the offseason for some teams, mainly the Milwaukee Brewers. And on Wednesday, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold discussed Counsell’s departure to the Chicago Cubs.
Here’s that and much more from the GM Meetings.
Milwaukee Brewers
Add Matt Arnold to the list of people surprised when Craig Counsell called to inform him that he was leaving to become the next manager of the Chicago Cubs.
“Very surprised,” Arnold said. “I enjoyed our time. I’ll always have good memories working with Craig Counsell. He’ll always be my friend and my neighbor.”
Now, the Brewers are tasked with replacing Counsell. The team will look both internally and externally to fill the position and aren’t leaning in any particular direction. Bench coach Pat Murphy is in “very real consideration” to be the team’s next manager, Arnold said, and if he is ultimately not hired, the team will offer him a position to remain in Milwaukee.
But Murphy is expected to be a strong candidate to join Counsell’s coaching staff in Chicago, possibly as bench coach, league sources said.
San Diego Padres
Another team that is searching for a manager is the San Diego Padres, and the team has interviewed a variety of internal and external candidates. Both Mike Shildt and Ryan Flaherty have been prominently mentioned as key candidates in the race.
Padres executive A.J. Preller said that the team has focused on player evaluation at the GM Meetings, not necessarily the managerial search. He expects the process to pick up in the next couple of days and that the team should have a new manager in place by this weekend or early next week.
“When we think we have the right person lined up,” Preller said, “we’ll make a move.”
Additionally, the Padres have informed Juan Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, that the team plans to be aggressive in free agency. “They laid out their plans for next year, which included a lineup that has Juan Soto,” Boras said. “They’re looking for more left-handed bats instead of less. They’re telling us they’re trying to win.”
“I think in terms of the offseason hitlist and wants, obviously with pitching in Blake Snell and Josh Hader as free agents, and then the pitchers that opted out, that’ll be a big focus for us in adding pitching. We like our position player group, and Juan is a tremendous offensive force in being part of our club. We saw as the season went on the impact he had on our lineup. I think, for us, the first order of business this offseason is looking at the pitching front. We’ll have conversations with Scott (Boras) and his group and continue those conversations on where Juan is long-term and then evaluate things where it leads us into this offseason and next year.”
St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful to add two starting pitchers this offseason and “think we'll be able to do that,” president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. But he cautioned that it will be tough to add two frontline starting pitchers.