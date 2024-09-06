MLB Insider: Grading 3 managerial candidates if Cardinals fire Oli Marmol
If the St. Louis Cardinals fire Oli Marmol after the regular season, the managerial position will be in high demand.
The Cardinals are one of baseball’s most storied franchises. They have a deep history of winning, one of the most passionate fanbases in sports, as well as a roster filled with veteran and young talent.
There are questions surrounding the organization, most notably who the president of baseball operations will be once John Mozeliak is out and how much job security comes with the position (if the Cardinals fire Marmol, they would be on their third manager since 2021).
There are also questions about how the Cardinals can supplement the roster enough to get back into postseason contention. But the job, should Marmol be fired, will be coveted. Here are three candidates that Jon Heyman of MLB Network linked to the job.
Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins
Schumaker, the current Miami Marlins manager, is highly expected to not return in 2025. The writing has been on the wall for Schumaker’s departure after he and the team removed the club option for next season from his contract.
When he becomes a free agent, Schumaker will be the most coveted managerial candidate. He’s highly regarded in league circles and maximized the Marlins’ talent in 2023 before the team fired Kim Ng and ultimately sold off in 2024. His time as a player — he spent eight of his 11 seasons with the Cardinals — and his time as a bench coach in St. Louis and San Diego have positioned him to be one of baseball’s premiere managers.
Schumaker, 44, showed flashes of it with the Marlins. And he could be in position to show it once again with a much more talented Cardinals team in 2025 and beyond.
Grading the fit: 9/10
Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
Yadier Molina’s resume speaks for itself: the 42-year-old is a future Hall of Fame manager who played 19 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals won nine Gold Gloves, made 10 All-Star appearances, and hit .277/.327/.388 with a .726 OPS, 176 home runs and 1022 RBI.
Now, Molina has managed the Puerto Rico national team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic along with other teams in Venezuela. He has long been lauded as a future manager and his leadership qualities, deep ties to the Cardinals organization, and the respect and relationships he has around baseball should make it only a matter of time before he gets a job — if he wants one, of course.
Grading the fit: 6/10
Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals
Pujols has many of the same credentials as Molina. He’s a surefire Hall of Famer and is one of the best pure hitters in baseball history, with the 44-year-old hitting .296/.374/.544 with a .918 OPS, 703 home runs and 2218 RBI.
Unlike Molina, Pujols spent 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and half a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has extensive relationships around baseball, is currently in broadcasting, and should be in position to manage — if he wants a job.
Even when Pujols played, he helped mentor young hitters with the Cardinals, Angels and Dodgers. Many young players looked up to the veteran slugger and should he get a managerial position, he would add instant credibility at the helm. And one underrated aspect of both Molina and Pujols’ candidacies: both should be able to put together high-level coaching staffs.
Grading the fit: 6/10