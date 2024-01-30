MLB Insider: Grading the latest fits for Dylan Cease, Blake Snell and Jorge Soler
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the MLB free-agent market is dragging.
There are continuing conversations around the league between teams and agents, but very few of these talks have led to deals. It’s puzzled both teams and agents and led to a plethora of high-priced free agents left unsigned two weeks before spring training, with the list including Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman, among others.
What are some potential fits? Well, recent rumors have suggested that the Seattle Mariners have checked in on Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease. Blake Snell continues to linger on the free-agent market and early in the offseason, the San Francisco Giants were linked to the left-hander. What could the Red Sox do now that Justin Turner is headed to the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays?
Let’s grade some free agent and trade fits.
Dylan Cease: Seattle Mariners
Earlier this week, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Seattle Mariners have checked in on Cease, and that the White Sox seek a package centered around one of Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo.
I think Cease makes sense for the Mariners, but I don’t believe that parting with Miller or Woo in a potential trade makes sense.
Acquiring Cease, and keeping Miller and Woo, is something that the Mariners should explore. If general manager Jerry Dipoto pulled it off, it would give Seattle arguably the best rotation in baseball. It just may be very difficult to pull off as the Mariners have been adamant about not parting with any of their top young pitchers.
I don’t anticipate Cease being traded this offseason and when he is eventually traded (likely at the deadline), I don’t anticipate it being to Seattle.
Grading the fit: 4.5/10