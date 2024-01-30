MLB Rumors: Braves support Fried, Blake Snell favorite, Cody Bellinger surprise?
- Max Fried's Braves teammates support him despite contract holdup.
- One team jumps out as the favorite for Blake Snell.
- Could Cody Bellinger join a surprise team?
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger surprise?
With spring training just a few short weeks away, some of the game's top free agents still have yet to sign. One of those stars is slugger Cody Bellinger, who enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Chicago Cubs and earned Comeback Player of the Year honors in the National League.
Still, he remains unsigned.
However, this could potentially lead to an unexpected fit. In his latest column on Bleacher Report, Zachary Rymer picked the Detroit Tigers as a potential under-the-radar suitor for Bellinger.
Rymer explained that since the Tigers are likely set at the first base, center field, and right field positions, it's unlikely that Bellinger signs in the Motor City. The Tigers also haven't spent large amounts of money in recent offseasons.
However, even with the Tigers set at those positions, it's possible that Bellinger could be brought in for what he can do at the plate. Bellinger posted an .881 OPS last season. The Tigers ranked 28th in runs scored in 2023.
Rymer also explains that the Tigers have a lighter payroll this year than they did entering 2023, which may make a Bellinger signing possible.
Bellinger would be a huge offensive upgrade for the Tigers, who emerged as a surprise contender in 2023 and even finished in second place in the AL Central. With the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians having been quiet this winter, the Tigers could make the big splash necessary to be the team to beat in a weak division.
Detroit has already signed Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty to bolster its starting rotation after a 78-84 finish in 2023. Miguel Cabrera is now retired, but the potential addition of Bellinger would give fans in Detroit a reason to get excited, especially after putting up solid numbers with the Cubs.