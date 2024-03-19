MLB Insider: Grading free-agent fits for Blake Snell, Michael Lorenzen, Jordan Montgomery
It's March 18, and somehow free agency is still going on. Here are free-agent fits for Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Michael Lorenzen.
It is March 18, and MLB free agency is still ongoing. Seriously. No, I can’t believe it either, and there are many baseball people who are just as confused.
The theories from baseball people range from a player asking for too much to that teams are crying poor. There is likely truth in both answers, which has led to Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Michael Lorenzen, Mike Clevinger and Tommy Pham, among others, being unsigned less than two weeks before Opening Day.
No one saw this coming. Not any player, front office executive, or agent. No one.
Let’s grade some free-agent fits for some of the top remaining players on the market.
Jordan Montgomery: Boston Red Sox
On paper, this fit makes so much sense. The Red Sox need a high-end starter, especially after losing Lucas Giolito for the season. Montgomery is battle-tested, having performed well in the American League East and just winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers. Oh, and his wife has residency in Boston.
Yet the Red Sox have continued to signal that they won’t spend big this offseason. As Jared Carabbis noted, if they didn’t feel the need to spend with Lucas Giolito healthy, then it’s unlikely they would spend with Giolito sidelined for the year.
I have been surprised before and wouldn't rule anything out. But this would really, really surprise me.
Grading the fit: 2/10.