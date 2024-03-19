MLB Insider: Grading free-agent fits for Blake Snell, Michael Lorenzen, Jordan Montgomery
It's March 18, and somehow free agency is still going on. Here are free-agent fits for Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Michael Lorenzen.
Michael Lorenzen: New York Yankees
It’s been well-established that the New York Yankees are unlikely to sign Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell, and that the same was said about Dylan Cease before he was traded to the San Diego Padres.
The reason, of course, mostly stems from the fact that the Yankees would have to pay a 110 percent tax for any dollar added to the roster. Both players are expected to command salaries north of $20 million per year (that’s being conservative).
Which is why a Lorenzen-type would make sense for the Yankees. He wouldn’t break the bank and would eat 125+ innings as a starter and give the team much-needed rotation depth, especially with Gerrit Cole sidelined for the next 1-2 months.
Grading the fit: 6/10.
Blake Snell: San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants’ roster, specifically their starting pitching depth, has been hit hard by injuries this spring. Combined with the fact that they are without Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray until around the All-Star break, and they become a legit match for Snell.
But after signing Matt Chapman, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi suggested that the Giants’ offseason was essentially over.
With Snell still on the free-agent market, it’s still entirely possible that he could get into a price point where the Giants could strike. The need is there. They have the financial flexibility to pull off a signing. It makes sense and, until Snell signs somewhere, I’m not going to rule it out.
Grading the fit: 6/10.