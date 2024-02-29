MLB insider has a crazy idea that would make Mets winners again, and it just might work
The New York Mets have already found themselves in a difficult position, having lost Kodai Senga to a shoulder injury. But Joel Sherman of the New York Post has an idea that just might help the Mets stay in the mix this year.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Mets already find themselves facing some major adversity, and the season hasn't even begun just yet.
But just a week into spring training games, their ace, Kodai Senga went down with a shoulder injury. There is no definitive timetable for the right-hander's return.
However, Joel Sherman of the New York Post may have a solution that he detailed in his latest column.
Sherman posed the idea of the Mets diving back into the free agent market to bolster their rotation, specifically with former New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who recently helped the Texas Rangers win their first-ever World Series title.
MLB insider proposes Montgomery to Mets
While Montgomery isn't quite on the same level as somebody like Senga, he still would be a viable solution for the Mets while they await the word on Senga.
Montgomery is a proven big-game pitcher who shines on the October stage. But with him still being a free agent, the Mets are in luck, as they could potentially offer him a deal.
Sherman suggests that the Mets should give Montgomery a $115 million contract and "see who blinks."
With Montgomery still unsigned, it's very possible that his price tag will go down if it hasn't already.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic noted that Montgomery is unlikely to take a pillow contract similar to the one signed by Cody Bellinger earlier this week, so if the Mets are going to sign him, they'll need to give him a long-term deal.
But with Senga out, Montgomery could fill the top spot in the rotation quite nicely and return to a familiar environment in New York. Then, if Senga returns, the Mets could have two solid starters atop their rotation and have a better chance to potentially bounce back into contention and outperform expectations.
New York finished the 2023 season with a dismal record of 75-87 after winning 101 games in 2022. But the former Rangers postseason hero could help them reverse their fortunes and even potentially bounce back into contention sooner than expected.
Sherman notes that next offseason, the Mets will likely have to target two starters, and signing the veteran left-hander could help them get a head start on that.
Another important thing to note is that the Mets appear to have changed their tune on waiting to compete again until 2026. In fact, Sherman points out that they have decided not to punt on 2024.
Montgomery doesn't have a qualifying offer attached to him, so the Mets wouldn't lose anything if they were to sign him. Meanwhile, the Rangers are blowing their chances of reuniting with their postseason hero.