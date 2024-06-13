MLB insider hints at more trades coming for Blue Jays
By Lior Lampert
Only a few seasons removed from being labeled the up-and-coming team of the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays have failed to live up to expectations. Now, we could see the club host a fire sale after another disappointing campaign, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes it may have already begun.
On Wednesday, the Blue Jays dealt veteran utility player and son of Houston Astros legend Cavan Biggio to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In exchange, they received minor league relief pitcher Braydon Fisher. It may not be a league-altering transaction. But Rosenthal suggests it could be the first of multiple moves Toronto makes ahead of the trade deadline on July 30.
On the same day Biggio was sent to the Dodgers, Rosenthal appeared on the Foul Territory podcast. Host and former All-Star catcher A.J. Pierzynski asked the baseball insider if the transaction signifies the end of the "Baby Blue Jays." And based on his response, it feels like Toronto will continue wheeling and dealing.
"So, I don't know that this is the end," Rosenthal told Pierzynski. "[But] It may mark the start of the end.
Along with Biggio, All-Star infielders Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have been the faces of the unsuccessful youth movement in Toronto. Could the Jays part ways with them next? As Rosenthal points out, they are both free agents after the 2025 season and may not receive contract extensions.
"The Jays have not signed either [Guererro or Bichette] long-term," Rosenthal said. "I'm not sure they want to sign either long-term. "And at some point, if this season doesn't turn around, they're at least going to need to listen at the deadline."
So, the next best option is sending them to someone willing to pay them for a massive haul. However, Rosenthal highlights how the Blue Jays don't have to rush into a decision because they have both players under team control for another year. Nonetheless, he made it seem like it is only a matter of time before this era of Toronto baseball "is going to end."
Sitting at 33-35 and in fourth place in the American League East, the Blue Jays are three games back of the final Wild Card spot. Considering they boast the ninth-highest 2024 payroll in the majors, that will not sit well with general manager Ross Atkins and the front office.