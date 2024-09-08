MLB insider hints Cardinals won't stray from path with John Mozeliak update
By Scott Rogust
The St. Louis Cardinals were seemingly in a position to make a run at the postseason after a rough start to the campaign. The thing is, the Cardinals reverted to their old ways, despite buying at the trade deadline, and now face slim odds of making the playoffs. This would be the second consecutive year in which the Cardinals miss out on competing in the postseason.
With the Cardinals struggling this season, the fanbase wants some changes to take place. Of course, the manager is the first person to catch heat from the fanbase. Then, it's the front office. For the Cardinals, they have expressed their frustration with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Said fans may be holding out hope that the Cardinals would move on from Mozeliak and head in a different direction.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, there isn't expected to be "drastic changes" among MLB front offices this offseason. When talking about the Cardinals, Nightengale said it's hard for him to see the team dismiss Mozeliak, as he had already announced he would step down from his role after the 2025 season.
MLB insider hints John Mozeliak will return to Cardinals for 2025 season
"The St. Louis Cardinals could have a losing record in back-to-back years for the first time since 1958-59, but John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, already announced that he will step down after the 2025 season, perhaps paving the way for Chaim Bloom. Responsibilities could shift, but no change is expected," writes Nightengale.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray also said that it was likely Mozeliak will stay through the remainder of his contract, and that Chaim Bloom would be a candidate to replace him.
"Those changes are unlikely to include Mozeliak," wrote Murray. "It is likely that he will finish out his contract through 2025, which would then put the Cardinals in position to search for a new president of baseball operations. Chaim Bloom, who is an advisor in the front office, would loom as a serious candidate for the job."
Back in January, Mozeliak announced that he would step down as Cardinals president of baseball operations once his contract expired after the 2025 season. From there, the team would find his replacement.
Bloom was fired as the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox last season. Before that, Bloom was a senior vice president of baseball operations for the Tampa Bay Rays.
But at most, Nightengale sees responsibilities shifting in St. Louis' front office.
The other question surrounding the Cardinals is if the team will move on from manager Oli Marmol. The team signed him to a two-year contract extension before the season, and it runs through the 2026 campaign. If anything, the manager could be most in danger, especially when compared to Mozeliak.
For Cardinals fans wanting a major front office change, notably with Mozeliak, it doesn't appear that will happen.