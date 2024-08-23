MLB insider hints John Schneider could be Ross Atkins' fall guy for Blue Jays disaster season
The Toronto Blue Jays have seen the 2024 season turn from one that began with World Series aspirations to one that involved them aggressively selling at the trade deadline. To call their season a roller coaster ride would be a bit of an understatement.
Ultimately, a disaster like this always comes back on the manager, and for the Blue Jays, it's John Schneider who will take the heat on this.
It's hard to really find a positive talking point for the 2024 Blue Jays. The only bright spot that can really be found is the fact that they didn't trade Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette or Chris Bassitt like some expected them to do.
MLB insider hints that John Schneider could be the Blue Jays fall guy
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently put together a list of managers who were either on the hot seat or have the potential to land there before season's end. Heyman included the Blue Jays skipper on the list, near the top, under the category "warm seat."
"It feels like honchos Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins will survive despite the 2024 disaster. If a fall guy is sought, Schneider may be it, especially after their big disagreement following the Jose Berrios early playoff exit."
The Jose Berrios incident is speaking of last season when Schneider opted to pull Berrios after just 47 pitches, leading to a loss in the postseason. Atkins was completely confused and blown away by the decision, and it led to one of the bigger manager-general manager disagreements in recent history.
Toronto has an extremely talented—and expensive—roster, so the expectations on the team remain incredibly high. Especially given the fact that they're playing in the loaded AL East, which could put three teams in the postseason at any given time.
Toronto is expected to be big-time buyers in the free agency market this offseason. They could be candidates to attempt to sign the Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto. That may be their top priority after they lock into an extension with their superstar first baseman, Vlad Guerrero Jr.
Given the talent on their roster and the expectations for the franchise, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Blue Jays part ways with Schneider at the end of the year. There will be plenty of managerial options on the market to choose from.