MLB Insider: How the Texas Rangers could shake up the trade deadline
If the Texas Rangers decide to sell at the trade deadline, and that remains a big “if,” then they could shake up the market more than any team not named the Chicago White Sox.
Entering Tuesday, the Rangers are 43-48. They are in third place in the American League West and are 5.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners. They are also seven games back in the wild card race, trailing the Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays. They are tied with the Detroit Tigers. The Rays have begun selling, trading Aaron Civale and Phil Maton, while the Tigers are likely sellers.
Will the Rangers buy or sell at the trade deadline?
There are reasons to believe the Rangers may not sell. For starters, it’s unknown how long future Hall of Famer Bruce Bochy will continue to manage. President of baseball operations Chris Young is in the final year of his contract. Jacob deGrom will also return from the Injured List at some point after the All-Star Break. With the team lingering in the playoff hunt, they could elect to stand pat – or soft buy – in an attempt to contend.
But if the Rangers do elect to sell — again, a big “if” — the players they could make available include starting pitchers Michael Lorenzen, Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi needs to throw 69 more innings this season to trigger a $20 million player option for the 2025 season.
Max Scherzer, one of the best pitchers of this generation, has a full no-trade clause which makes a trade impossible unless the right-hander wants to be traded to a World Series contender. There’s been no indication on what his thinking is.
The list of position players that the Rangers could listen on include Nathaniel Lowe and Leody Taveras. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic listed Adolis Garcia as another player the Rangers could listen on, but with the slugger underperforming this season, it’s possible the team will elect to hold onto him. The Rangers also have veteran relievers Kirby Yates and David Robertson who figure to attract trade interest.
There is no sense in what direction the Rangers will go in at the trade deadline. Right now, it would appear most likely that they stand pat or soft buy. But if they decide to sell, they will be one of the most fascinating teams to monitor come late July.