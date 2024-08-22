MLB Insider: Insight on what Walker Buehler's struggles means for the Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation has long been a strength. This year, however, there are legitimate questions that will surely be a topic headed into the postseason.
Walker Buehler, the Dodgers homegrown right-hander, recently came back from his second Tommy John surgery. So far, it’s been a struggle. In 10 starts, Buehler has recorded a 6.09 ERA and a 35/17 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44.1 innings. His command has been erratic. He has started games off slowly – he has a 9.90 ERA in the first inning – and has consistently put the team behind since he came off the Injured List.
In talking to reporters after Tuesday’s latest struggle, Buehler insisted there has been progress. He insists that he feels as close to his previous form as he has since returning. But the results have not backed up that notion and if the Dodgers are to make a deep postseason run, they will need Buehler to be more like the pitcher who has a 3.22 ERA in seven major-league seasons.
Walker Buehler is one of several concerns on the Dodgers pitching staff
The Dodgers’ rotation issues, however, extend beyond Buehler. Bobby Miller, one of the teams’ top pitching prospects, has floundered to the tune of an 8.02 ERA and has bounced between Triple-A and the majors this season. Tyler Glasnow, one of the Dodgers’ high-priced offseason acquisitions, is currently on the Injured List.
Both Buehler and Miller remain in the Dodgers’ rotation, and with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks closing in on the National League West lead. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted that the situation is “not ideal.” Perhaps the Dodgers could shift Buehler to the bullpen if his struggles continue, but neither the right-hander or manager say that is under consideration at this time.
If the Dodgers are to make a deep postseason run, they will need Buehler, Miller and/or other options to step up. Right now, they are allowing them to pitch through their struggles. But in Buehler’s latest start, he allowed two first inning runs to the Seattle Mariners, one of the worst offenses in baseball. His outing lasted only four innings and 82 pitches, with the right-hander recording three walks and only one strikeout.
If his struggles continue, perhaps the Dodgers increase the workloads of rookies Landon Knack and Justin Wrobleski. But the team has been hesitant to put too much on their plates, meaning that this will be Buehler’s show going forward – for now.