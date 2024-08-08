MLB Insider: Logan O'Hoppe and two other extension candidates in MLB offseason
With the Major League Baseball trade deadline now over, let’s take a look ahead at what's to come in the offseason.
Yes, I know what you’re probably thinking. The second half of the regular season just started. The postseason races are heating up, playoff baseball is on the horizon, and with so many tight divisional races it should be a thrilling next couple months.
All correct! But with so many young players emerging as stars, it would hardly be surprising to see teams be aggressive in attempting to extend those stars to long-term deals. Here are three players who fit that description.
Logan O’Hoppe, Los Angeles Angels
O’Hoppe was acquired by the Los Angeles Angels at the 2023 trade deadline in a deal that sent Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies. While Marsh has been a productive player in Philadelphia, O’Hoppe has since emerged into one of the best catchers in baseball.
O’Hoppe, 24, is hitting .269/.325/.450 with a .774 OPS, 16 home runs and 46 RBI this season. He’s the Angels’ clear long-term answer behind the plate and extending him now - as opposed to waiting later - would allow the team to sign him through at least one or two seasons of free agency.
It’s also worth noting that Angels general manager Perry Minasian worked under Braves executive Alex Anthopoulos, who is as aggressive as any general manager in baseball in extending young players.
Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres
As of this point, there has been nothing cooking in terms of a Jackson Merrill extension with the San Diego Padres. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. In fact, it likely will happen. It just won’t be right now.
Merrill has emerged as a star in the Padres’ outfield, hitting .288/.318/.467 with a .785 OPS, 15 home runs and 59 RBI. He’s only 21 years old and looks every bit of a foundational piece in San Diego’s outfield. He’s a player that the Padres should - and will - build around for years to come.
Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Honestly, I’m not sure how likely this is. If Skenes stays healthy, he has a strong chance to become the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history once he becomes a free agent. Would he want to delay free agency by a year or two to get a more immediate payday from the Pittsburgh Pirates?
A more likely option could be his teammate right-hander Jared Jones. Both players look like foundational frontline starting pitchers in the Pirates’ rotation and Jones, 23, has posted a 3.56 ERA in 16 appearances this season.
No extension would happen during the season for any player listed in this story. But considering how each player has burst onto the scene, extending any of these players is likely a conversation that will be going on in each of these front offices. Whether it bears long-term extensions remains to be seen.